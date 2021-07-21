Oregon adds 421 COVID cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state tallied 421 more cases of the coronavirus along with one related death, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The latest figures brought the total number of cases to 213,730 and the death toll to 2,833. The latest casualty was a 39-year-old Marion County woman with unknown prior medical conditions, OHA said.

Health officials reported 2,992,995 doses of Pfizer, 2,271,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

“As of today, 2,457,522 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series,” OHA said. “The seven-day running average [of shots being administered] is now 4,625 doses per day.”

Hospitalizations dropped by four patients to 151 and the number of occupied ICU beds fell by seven to 37, health officials reported.



The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (21), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (22), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (19), Lincoln (5), Linn (22), Malheur (1), Marion (24), Morrow (2), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (48), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (7).