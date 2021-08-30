Oregon adds 5,545 new cases, 40 deaths over weekend

Jodie Ford, an ICU nurse, moves electrical cords for medical machines, outside the room of a patient suffering from COVID-19, in an intensive care unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 5,545 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 for the three days from Friday through Sunday.

Hospitals in Portland have brought on 300 National Guardsmen to alleviate staff workloads as cases have continued to rise.

Oregon ICUs are at 94% capacity, with only 39 adult ICU beds available across the state, OHA said. There are currently 1,120 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon.

Because emergency rooms are under such significant strain due to the Delta variant, OHA told Oregonians to not visit Emergency Rooms for COVID-19 tests. People wanting a test can find one here.

Instead of visiting ERs, health officials also urged anyone needing non-emergency care to seek urgent care centers.

Vaccine progress

The state health agency also reported 4,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

The state is now averaging 8,455 doses per day, OHA said, an increase of more than 1,000 doses per day from last week’s report.

According to OHA, 2,623,918 Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,399,069 having completed a series.

The cases

New COVID-19 cases were reported in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties accounted for 1,486 cases, but less populous counties saw a high number of cases, too: Josephine 255, Deschutes 431, Douglas 442 and Jackson 486.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (62), Clackamas (452), Clatsop (58), Columbia (66), Coos (83), Crook (27), Curry (58), Deschutes (431), Douglas (442), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (12), Hood River (17), Jackson (486), Jefferson (39), Josephine (255), Klamath (72), Lane (529), Lincoln (110), Linn (248), Malheur (21), Marion (528), Morrow (20), Multnomah (583), Polk (49), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (80), Union (62), Wallowa (32), Wasco (29), Washington (451) and Yamhill (124).

Deaths

From Friday to Sunday, OHA reported 40 new deaths across the state, including a 21-year-old man from Umatilla County. Oregon’s total death toll is now 3,155.

Oregon’s 3,116th COVID-19 associated death is a 68-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,117th COVID-19 associated death is a 34-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,118th COVID-19 associated death is a 43-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,119th COVID-19 associated death is a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on August 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,120th COVID-19 associated death is a 97-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,121st COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,122nd COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,123rd COVID-19 associated death is a 50-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,124th COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,125th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,126th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,127th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,128th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,129th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,130th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,131st COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,132nd COVID-19 associated death is a 92-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,133rd COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,134th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,135th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,136th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,137th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,138th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,139th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,140th COVID-19 associated death is a 21-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,141st COVID-19 associated death is a 51-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,142nd COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,143rd COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Benefits Health System. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,144th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,145th COVID-19 associated death is a 94-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,146th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,147th COVID-19 associated death is a 91-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,148th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,149th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Grant County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,150th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,151st COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 28 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,152nd COVID-19 associated death is a 35-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,153rd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,154th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,155th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.