Oregon adds 6 new deaths, 243 new cases of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the state’s death toll to 465.

An additional 243 coronavirus confirmed/presumptive cases were logged by the agency. The latest additions brought the total number of Oregonians infected to 26,946.

The latest casualties reported Tuesday were:

-41-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions

-86-year-old Linn County woman with underlying conditions

-66-year-old Umatilla County man with unconfirmed underlying conditions

-27-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions

-91-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-88-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

The new cases reported Tuesday were from following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (2), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Washington (42), and Yamhill (12).