Oregon adds 612 COVID cases, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported only 612 COVID-19 cases Saturday along with no new deaths tied to the virus.

The agency made no comment about the relatively low daily total, however, OHA had cautioned about distorted figures around holidays because of office and facility closures.

Saturday’s data brought the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 108,326. The death toll remained at 1,422.

Hospitalizations were also unchanged; 472 Oregonians are currently hospitalized–97 of which are in intensive care unit beds. OHA said the number of ICU patients dropped by six from Friday.

“The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times,” OHA said it its report. “The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).