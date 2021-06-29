Oregon adds 7 new COVID deaths, 230 more cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The latest totals brought the state’s death toll to 2,770 and total number of cases to 208,446 after 230 more were added Tuesday. Six of victims had underlying medical conditions, state health officials reported. The median age of the seven was 64 — which included a 42-year-old Lane County woman.

OHA said vaccination administering continued to drop. The seven day running average went down to roughly 7,000 doses per day.

About 19,000 Oregonians still need to be vaccinated for the state to hit its 70% threshold, however, Governor Kate Brown recently announced the state would reopen on Wednesday regardless of where the number of vaccinated residents stood.

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across Oregon fell by 11 to 149. ICU patients fell to 35 — four fewer than Monday’s total.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).