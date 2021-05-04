Oregon adds 748 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,508.

The agency also logged an additional 748 cases of the virus. To date, Oregon has tallied 187,611 cases.

About 28,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday, according to OHA. The seven-day running average is now roughly 32,500 doses per day.

Hospitalizations fell by six patients to 345 and ICU patients fell by one to 79.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,371, which is a 14.9% increase from the previous seven days,” OHA said in its report Tuesday. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.”

Tuesday’s victims included a 61-year-old Jefferson County man; 66-year-old Clackamas County man; 66-year-old Klamath County man; 62-year-old Marion County man; 93-year-old Multnomah County man; and 47-year-old Multnomah County man. Only half had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), KIamath (52), Lake (2), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (30), Malheur (13), Marion (45), Morrow (2), Multnomah (115), Polk (15), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (148) and Yamhill (12).