Oregon adds 777 COVID cases, 9 deaths over 3-day span

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 777 new confirmed/presumed cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 212,755.

The latest figures were from data collected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to OHA.

Nine more Oregonians were added to the death toll. The median age of the victims was 68; all but two of them had underlying medical conditions. To date, 2,826 people in the state have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations increased by six patients to 148; the number of patients in ICU beds fell by five to 39, OHA reported.

Oregon has administered 2,617,037 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,768,355 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,631 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).