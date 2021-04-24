Oregon adds 8 victims to COVID death toll along with 830 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon added eight new deaths associated with he coronavirus Saturday, boosting the state’s death toll to 2,484.

In addition, 830 new confirmed/presumed cases were added to the state’s total, according to the Oregon Health Authority. To date, 179,930 cases of COVID-19 have been tallied in Oregon.

Since the start of April, Oregon has been averaging roughly 560 cases each day signaling the fourth wave of the virus has begun.

Five of the eight victims reported Saturday had underlying health conditions, according to OHA. One of the victims included was a 46-year-old Multnomah County man who died in December. His positive test came posthumously on December 17 after dying three days earlier. His medical conditions are currently being confirmed.

Another 2020 casualty included in Saturday’s report was Oregon’s 2,279th death — a 75-year-old Douglas County man who died on November 23.

OHA also reported 53,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered each day in Oregon is 35,236.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 19 patients to 295. Moreover, two more patients were moved to intensive care unit beds, totaling 66.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).