Oregon adds 804 more COVID cases, 6 new deaths



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon logged another 804 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number to 217,690.

Six more Oregonians died from the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Four of the six victims were from Umatilla and Jackson counties where vaccination rates are significantly below the rest of the state. Two of the victims were in their 30s, health officials reported.

OHA said 2,477,608 people in Oregon have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 15 patients to 247, health officials said. The number of patients with COVID-19 in the ICU increased by nine 86 as well.



The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).

In the past three weeks, Oregon has seen new coronavirus cases rise by 243%. Nearly 3,000 cases were recorded in the state this week, the highest weekly total since mid-May.