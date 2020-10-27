Oregon adds 9 more COVID deaths, 391 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths tied to the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 664.

The agency also tallied 391 more confirmed/presumptive cases. To date, Oregon has logged 42,808 cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s reported victims included:

-63-year-old Washington County woman with unconfirmed prior medical conditions

-79-year-old Wasco County woman with unconfirmed prior medical conditions

-66-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-67-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-62-year-old Umatilla County man with underlying conditions

-82-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-52-year-old Morrow County man with underlying conditions

-64-year-old Douglas County man with unconfirmed prior medical conditions

-66-year-old Douglas County woman with underlying medical conditions

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (9), Harney (11), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (31), Linn (6), Malheur (10), Marion (72), Multnomah (72), Polk (3), Umatilla (22), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (6).