Oregon adds 990 new cases as Extreme Risk restrictions kick in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as 15 Oregon counties move back to Extreme Risk restrictions.

The state case total is now 184,812. Four new deaths were also reported on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,495.

There were 334 people with COVID being treated at hospitals across Oregon and 73 patients in ICU beds.

Oregon added 49,029 new COVID-19 vaccination doses to the state immunization registry and the state is now averaging 35,329 doses per day. To date, Oregon has administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,253,053 Oregonians are fully vaccinated and 1,819,329 people have had at least one dose.

In a Friday press conference, Governor Kate Brown defended her decision to place additional restrictions on businesses in 15 of Oregon’s 36 counties, saying the data was “eye-opening.”

Brown said $20 million in relief funds is now available for businesses impacted by the Extreme Risk rollback. She said if the pace of vaccinations continues, she plans to lift restrictions by the end of June.

“Cases will fall and vaccine levels will be high enough that with basic preventive measure the virus cannot grow,” Dr. Peter Graven, Lead Data Scientist, Business Intelligence unit, Oregon Health & Science University said.

The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (2), Deschutes (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath (78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Linn (51), Malheur (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Polk (13), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101) and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,492nd death is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died on April 12, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,493rd death is a 49-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,494th death is an 81-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 28 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,495th death is a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 26 her residence. She had underlying conditions.