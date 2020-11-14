Oregon adds another 1,097 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported its third straight day of 1,000+ confirmed/presumed COVID-19 infections Saturday.

The 1,097 new cases in OHA’s report brought Oregon’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 56,018. Additionally, six more Oregonians died from the virus, pushing the state’s death toll to 759.

In the latest report, Multnomah (146), Washington (191) and Clackamas (144) Counties represented about 44% of all the infections. The victims included:

-87-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-96-year-old Multnomah County man with unknown prior medical conditions

-89-year-old Multnomah County woman with unknown prior medical conditions

-87-year-old Lane County man with unknown prior medical conditions

-69-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-84-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions

The latest round of infections comes following Governor Kate Brown’s announcements of a new statewide ‘two-week freeze’ and travel advisory.

The freeze measures:

· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.