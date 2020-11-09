Oregon adds another 723 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a day in which Oregon passed the grim milestone of 50,000 coronavirus infections, the state tallied 723 more confirmed/presumed cases as well as four new deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest report put the state at 51,155 total cases and brought the death toll to 734.
All four victims in Monday’s report had underlying medical conditions:
-84-year-old Lane County man
-79-year-old Lane County woman
-86-year-old Marion County woman
-50-year-old Lane County man
In the past five days, the state has averaged 832 cases per day.
The new cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).
