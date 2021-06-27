Oregon adds just 138 COVID cases, no new deaths

FILE – A man receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a mass coronavirus vaccination site (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials reported just 138 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday bringing Oregon’s total to 208,136.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 2,763 after no new deaths were reported by the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA said that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 7,755 doses being administered per day in Oregon.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus fell by two patients to 143 Sunday as well. Three more patients were added to ICU beds (38).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).