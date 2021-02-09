Oregon adds over 16k new COVID-19 vaccine doses to registry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The new deaths raise Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,031. More details about the deaths reported Tuesday can be found toward the bottom of this article.

OHA also reported 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (20), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Harney (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Klamath (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (29), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (7), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s total case count since the start of the pandemic has now reached 147,932.

The number of people with COVID-19 in Oregon hospitals increased on Tuesday to 226 while the number of patients in ICU beds decreased to 53, which was two fewer than on Monday.

As for vaccinations, OHA said 16,340 new doses were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of first and second administered doses to 588,740. A total of 801,125 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These are the deaths reported on Tuesday: