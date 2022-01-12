AG: ‘Bad actors’ taking advantage of demand for COVID tests

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum released a warning Wednesday morning alerting Oregonians of “suspicious testing sites” and COVID-19 at-home tests selling for “sky-high prices.”

“The huge demand for Covid-19 testing of all kinds— at-home tests, rapid antigen tests, PCR tests–brings bad actors and some businesses trying to make a quick buck out from the shadows,” said Rosenblum. “We see it all the time in moments of desperation like this testing urgency.” 

In a statement released by Rosenblum’s office, the average price for two at-home tests is about $20. While tests being sold on websites such as eBay, Craigslist and NextDoor are allegedly selling for far more.

Officials advise individuals should be wary of pop-up testing sites that require out-of-pocket fees, don’t display logos and are not affiliated with a known organization.

Oregonians can find a reliable testing site through the Oregon Health Authority’s testing locator.

The announcement by Rosenblum’s department came a day after KOIN 6 News had heard from Portland residents who questioned the results they received from a COVID testing site.

Oregonians are urged to report any suspicious testing sites or vendors to the AG’s Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392 or www.OregonConsumer.Gov.

Meanwhile, Rosenblum’s office also advised those buying at-home tests online to make sure the test is authorized by the FDA and pay by credit card. Additionally, the FDA recommends before buying a test individuals should look into the seller by searching the website or company’s name along with the words “scam” or “complaint,” according to Rosenblum.

