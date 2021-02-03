Oregon agrees to start vaccinating prisoners immediately

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon leaders said Wednesday they will start vaccinating prisoners after a federal judge ruled against Governor Kate Brown and the Department of Corrections, ordering inmates to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine along with other groups in Phase 1A.

The ruling covers 12,000 federal inmates in prisons across Oregon. Attorneys representing several inmates made the case that the prison population is at heightened risk of COVID-19 due to their group living situations similar to nursing homes. But unlike nursing homes, prisoners have not been prioritized for the vaccine.

More than 25% of inmates in Oregon have tested positive for the virus and 42 people have died.

The state’s previous decision to consider inmates for vaccination only in Phase 1B —after corrections officers and contractors were offered it in 1A — amounted to a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, ruled Federal Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman.

Juan Chavez with the Oregon Justice Resource Center is one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit. He told KOIN 6 News the tipping point came when educators and seniors were moved ahead in the line.

“When I think midway in January we knew people in prison would be put behind 900,000 people, we knew the deadly was going to be too serious, too deadly and ultimately unconstitutional,” said Chavez.

Brown’s office released the following statement on Wednesday, saying the state will not appeal the ruling and instead start vaccinating inmates as part of Phase 1A:

The court’s decision is clear, and the state has decided not to appeal. The majority of adults in custody had previously been slated for Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. With the court’s ruling requiring an accelerated timeline and making clear that vaccinations must be offered to adults in custody with Phase 1a prioritization, we will move ahead with a weekly approach that will integrate adults in custody into our Phase 1a distribution plans. We do not anticipate that these adjustments will alter our timelines for beginning Phase 1b vaccinations, including vaccines for educators or seniors—however that is dependent on the weekly vaccine supplies we receive from the federal government. Charles Boyle, Deputy Communications Director, Office of Governor Kate Brown

