Oregon aims to pay federal jobless benefits next week

New relief bill also creates a new program known as Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians depending on jobless aid from the extended federal CARES Act programs could start receiving payments next week.

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Trump this week will prevent roughly 72,000 Oregonians from losing their unemployment benefits as expected when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensations programs expired on December 26.

The new relief bill extends the PUA and PEUC programs for 11 weeks.

The employment departments in Oregon and Washington are still waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to implement new federal legislation. Despite a delay in signing the bill, the Oregon Employment Department said there won’t be a week-long lapse in benefits and officials hope to start paying people next week.

The relief bill also creates a new program known as Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, or MEUC. The program provides an additional $100 per week for people who are both self-employed and qualify for regular unemployment benefits. But according to the OED, the MEUC program could take three months to implement.

“The MEUC program — that additional $100 for mixed-income or hybrid workers — will be exceptionally challenging to implement,” said OED Acting Director David Gerstenfeld. “We’re committed to providing these benefits but do not yet know when we will be able to start making the payments, it may not be until March.”

The OED also said it will pay people retroactively if necessary.

The relief bill also provides $300 weekly bonus unemployment checks through March 13. Those payments are expected to begin next week. In the meantime, employment officials said people should continue filing weekly claims as normal.

In Washington, some people receiving PUA benefits are eligible for a one-time payment of $550. The state started delivering those payments on Wednesday.