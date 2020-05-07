Oregon Air National Guard to conduct flyovers Friday

The flyovers will begin at 8:50 a.m. and continue through 11:20 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Air National Guard will be conducting F-15 Eagle flyovers over hospitals and other locations on Friday.

This tribute is meant to salute Oregonians who are on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to lift morale as we manage these unprecedented times. According to the Oregon Military Department, the flyovers will be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, which is based in Portland.

“We are honored to pay tribute to everyone who has served on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Brigade General Donna Prigmore, Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard. “This is a small way of showing our gratitude for the big sacrifices that our healthcare workers, emergency responders, and so many others have made. We thank all of you.”

These flyovers come at no extra cost to the taxpayer and are done in leu of regularly scheduled training, say officials. More Air National Guard flyovers are expected to continue next Friday, as well.

Full flyover schedule

Northern Oregon

8:50 a.m. Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.

8:58 a.m. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Hood River, Ore.

9:00 a.m. Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore.

9:00 a.m. VA Healthcare System the Dalles CBOC, The Dalles, Ore.

9:01 a.m. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles, Ore.

9:11 a.m. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Gresham, Ore.

9:12 a.m. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland, Portland, Ore.

9:12 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:13 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Ore.

9:13 a.m. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, Ore.

9:15 a.m. Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Milwaukie, Ore.

9:15 a.m. OHSU Towers (Over Willamette River), Portland, Ore.

9:16 a.m. Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:16 a.m. Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. OHSU Hospital, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. VA Portland Healthcare System, Portland, Ore.

9:18 a.m. Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Tualatin, Ore.

9:19 a.m. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:20 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Ore.

9:21 a.m. Tuality Community Hospital, Hillsboro, Ore.

9:28 a.m. Coastal Family Health Center, Astoria, Ore.

9:30 a.m. Providence Seaside Hospital, Seaside, Ore.

9:36 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Tillamook, Ore.

9:46 a.m. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Newport, Ore.

9:52 a.m. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, Ore.

9:54 a.m. Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Albany, Ore.

9:56 a.m. Oregon Veteran’s Home, Lebanon, Ore.

9:56 a.m. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Lebanon, Ore.

9:59 a.m. Santiam Hospital, Stayton, Ore.

10:04 a.m. Salem West Valley Hospital, Dallas, Ore.

10:07 a.m. Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Ore.

10:08 a.m. Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training, Salem, Ore.

10:10 a.m. Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Salem, Ore.

10:10 a.m. Oregon State Capitol, Salem, Ore.

10:13 a.m. Legacy Silverton Hospital, Silverton Ore.

10:17 a.m. Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville, Ore.

10:20 a.m. Providence Hospital, Newberg, Ore.

Southern Oregon