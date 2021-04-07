Oregon at 20% vaccinated, appointments fill quickly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Each day about 35,000 Oregonians are getting a COVID vaccine shot. So far, about 20% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is a little above the national average.

But one problem is finding available vaccination appointments. For example, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, OHSU opened up 4000 spots at the Hillsboro Stadium and the Portland International Airport drive-thru locations over the next 2 weeks. But many people got an error code as they tried to nab a spot.

The reason: the system was overwhelmed as far too many people tried at the same time to get in. The trick is to keep refreshing the page.

There will be more spots opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Pharmacies are also getting more doses. It’s best to check throughout the day for appointments and call for any leftover doses at the end of the day.

Text messages from 211 are also being sent to let Oregonians know people 16 and over can get the shot beginning April 19.

