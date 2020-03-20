Oregon bans camping in state parks, forests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials are enacting a temporary ban on camping across the state in an effort to flatten the curve.

Camping at state parks is suspended through May 8, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Current campers will be allowed to stay through April 2. All reservations during the closure will be canceled. The ban also includes reservations for group day-use areas.

Year-round campgrounds maintained by the Oregon Department of Forestry in the Clatsop, Santiam and Tillamook state forests will close starting Monday, March 23. All day-use and campground restrooms are also closed. A date has not yet been set for when state forest campgrounds and restrooms will reopen. Trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will also ban overnight camping at its wildlife areas starting Sunday, March 22. Wildlife areas that are currently open for day-use activities like fishing, hunting and viewing will stay open to visitors.

