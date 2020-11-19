Oregon breaks another record for daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon shattered its records again on Thursday with health officials reporting the largest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 20 new deaths, pushing the state’s death toll over 800. A total of 808 people have now died of COVID-19 in Oregon.

These latest deaths include a 95-year-old man in Wasco County, a 30-year-old man in Lane County, a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County, an 85-year-old man in Washington County, a 40-year-old man in Malheur County, a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 49-year-old man in Jackson County, an 83-year-old man in Douglas County, a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 91-year-old man in Jackson County, an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, an 89-year-old man in Jackson County, a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County, an 86-year-old man in Jackson County, an 81-year-old woman in Jackson County, a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County, an 87-year-old woman in Grant County and a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County. It’s unclear at this time whether all of them had underlying conditions.

The new confirmed/presumptive cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (16), Clackamas (121), Clatsop (2), Columbia (14), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (31), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (89), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (20), Lake (5), Lane (130), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (21), Marion (84), Morrow (1), Multnomah (376), Polk (20), Umatilla (20), Union (8), Wasco (8), Washington (127), and Yamhill (36).

Health officials said there were 96 people with COVID-19 in ICU beds across Oregon. The total number of hospitalized patients with the virus increased by eight to a total of 414 on Thursday, a new record.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths. Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”