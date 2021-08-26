Oregon breakthrough cases: 5.5% hospitalized

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 1,085 people are hospitalized in Oregon with COVID as of Thursday, breaking another all-time record during the pandemic.

299 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also noted an increase in hospitalizations among pediatric cases of COVID in Thursday’s report.

Oregon hospitals remain at limited capacity, with only 51 adult ICU beds open out of 661 total, an 8% availability, and 333 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,269 – 8% availability.

Nine more COVID deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,095.

2,057 new cases were reported on Thursday.

OHA reported that there were 14,523 new cases reported between the week of August 15 – 21, and 88% of them were in people who were unvaccinated. There were 1,739 breakthrough cases, accounting for 12% of the week’s cases.

In total, only 5.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. There have been 9,539 breakthrough cases total.

The state is averaging administering 7,921 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, 2,385,186 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (12), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (19), Columbia (22), Coos (21), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (95), Douglas (69), Grant (29), Harney (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (215), Jefferson (8), Josephine (75), Klamath (67), Lake (5), Lane (190), Lincoln (24), Linn (103), Malheur (26), Marion (206), Morrow (13), Multnomah (184), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22) Umatilla (112), Union (13), Wallowa (8), Wasco (23), Washington (158), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (68).

Oregon’s 3,087th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,088th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,089th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,090th COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,091st COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,092nd COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,093rd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,094th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,095th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.