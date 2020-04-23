Oregon CARES recipients ask: Where’s my money?

State paid $600 checks twice in one week, withheld this week, will send next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Everyone who successfully filed unemployment claims through their state employment department will receive an additional $600 per week through the CARES Act, part of the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed in March.

In Oregon, those who are receiving that extra $600 weekly check wonder why they didn’t get that money this week. The reason, according to officials with the Oregon Employment Department, is because it sent two $600 checks to most CARES recipients last week, doubling the scheduled amount.

$38M from CARES Act to support Oregon child care

But next week, everything should be back on track.

Some people, however, said they didn’t get two checks last week and still didn’t get one this week. The OED is looking into those claims.

Oregon Employment Dept: System is decades old but sturdy

“We are doing callbacks for people who are having difficulty reaching us during the day. And still we know that just this absolutely record-shattering level of need is still short of what people are looking for in terms of connecting to a person,” said Gail Krumenauer with the OED. “We’ve had errors in our system that have affected a lot of people and we continue to post updates about those and about the fixes we have for them.”

‘Uncertainty’: New unemployment record in Oregon, Washington

Unemployment payments continue record rise in Oregon, Washington

Oregon, Washington unemployment skyrockets in pandemic

‘Error on my claim’ frustrates Oregon unemployment filers

Nationwide, the US Department of Labor said 44 states have started issuing CARES Act paychecks. Washington, though, is not one of them.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Washington state officials for comment but has not yet heard back.