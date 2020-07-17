Oregon City OKs expanded outdoor dining areas

Coronavirus

Temporary program runs through November 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An expanded outdoor dining area in the Oregon City Parklet Pilot Program, July 2020 (Oregon City)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Restaurants in downtown Oregon City will be able to expand their outdoor seating after the city commission approved a temporary plan through November 2020.

The Parklet Pilot Program will let businesses expand into spots normally reserved for vehicles — that is, parking lots and some streets. The program was approved through November and will be reviewed at that time.

Whatever changes are needed will be put into place for a restart March 15, 2021 through next November.

Oregon City restaurants along 7th Street (Singer Hill Road to Jackson Street can put up a temporary parklet for the outdoor dining once they get a permit.

Oregon City Parklet Pilot Program

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss