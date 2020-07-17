Oregon City OKs expanded outdoor dining areas

An expanded outdoor dining area in the Oregon City Parklet Pilot Program, July 2020 (Oregon City)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Restaurants in downtown Oregon City will be able to expand their outdoor seating after the city commission approved a temporary plan through November 2020.

The Parklet Pilot Program will let businesses expand into spots normally reserved for vehicles — that is, parking lots and some streets. The program was approved through November and will be reviewed at that time.

Whatever changes are needed will be put into place for a restart March 15, 2021 through next November.

Oregon City restaurants along 7th Street (Singer Hill Road to Jackson Street can put up a temporary parklet for the outdoor dining once they get a permit.

Oregon City Parklet Pilot Program