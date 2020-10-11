Oregon City parents call for sports to resume for kids

Parents held a rally outside the school district building

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Oregon City parents pushing for the school district to allow sports practice to resume during the pandemic held a rally Saturday afternoon for their cause.

Parents organized outside of the school district building on 12th Street. One mother who attended said it was already challenging enough for her kids to do distance learning this year.

“There’s no chance for them to interact, see their teammates, and it’s just a little bit that helps them deal with the fact that they’re home, that they’ve been isolated,” explained Misty Jackman, Oregon City parent.

The parents said they want to call attention to what the community wants ahead of Monday’s school district meeting.

Oregon state health and education officials have left the decision on whether to allow recreational sports up to individual school districts.

Oregon City parents rallied outside the school district building on Saturday, calling for officials to let sports resume for their kids. October 10, 2020 (KOIN)

