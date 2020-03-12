Oregon sees sweeping closures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Closures and cancellation notices came rolling in after Gov. Brown's gathering ban was announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right before a weekend meant to be filled with St. Patrick Day celebrations and end-of-season athletic contests, Oregon is seeing sweeping closures and cancellations after Kate Brown announced a gathering ban of 250 people or more.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a set of new rules meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night. The governor’s new measures affect large gatherings, schools, workplaces and long-term care and assisted-living facilities. A statement from Brown’s office included the following list:

Large gatherings: All large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide effective immediately for four weeks. A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained. Schools: In addition to previous guidance issued on March 8, 2020 to keep schools open, all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions. Workplace: Recommended implementation of distancing measures including an increased physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel, and staggered work schedules where possible. Long-Term Care and Assisted Living: Strict limitations announced this week by the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services remain in place.

After the announcement was made — spectator bans, closures and cancellation notices came rolling in.

Brown bans large gatherings, Oregon schools respond

COVID-19 spreads to 4 more Oregon counties

Multnomah County Libraries

For the first time in modern history, all libraries in Multnomah County will be closed until further notice starting at 6 p.m. Friday, according to county officials.

City of Hillsboro facilities

Brookwood Library, Shute Park Library, Hillsboro Community Senior Center, Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, The Walters Cultural Arts Center, Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve Nature Center and Outdoors In will be closed March 15-29.

SOLVE Beach Cleanup

The statewide Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup has been rescheduled for July 5.

Shamrock Run

All Shamrock Run weekend activities have officially been postponed.

Shamrock Run organizers issued a statement early Thursday morning on the status of the event, which said:

“While it is extremely difficult to postpone an event at this late of date, we fully support the Governor’s decisions in the interest of the public’s health and safety. The safety of our participants is paramount and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding over these next 24 hours as we work through our contingency plans and your options.”

Several hours later, another statement was posted on their Facebook page:

Kells Irish Festival

The 2020 Kells Irish Festival has been cancelled.

The local favorite will not be offering any activities at their festival tent. Yet, the Irish Pub and Brewery will remain open despite the festival’s cancellation. A new schedule of events happening at the pub will be available online.

“While we are very disappointed that we are unable to hold our 29th annual event, we know this is the right decision for the health and safety of our guests and the community as a whole,” the owning family stated.

Portland Rose Festival

Local schools participating in the Portland Rose Festival has cancelled any remaining assemblies and large gatherings, but may still be able to stay on schedule with announcing the new princess. Event organizers are working with schools to decide the best way to move forward.

More updates are expected.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival

All events, performances, and programs scheduled at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival from March 12 to April 8 are canceled. Ticketholders are asked to contact the box office starting at 9:30 a.m. March 16 at 800.219.8161 or by emailing boxoffice@osfashland.org. Read more here.

OSF said in a statement:

“The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for theatres and theatre artists. Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals’ jobs and healthcare are at stake. Transferring your ticket to a donation or voucher supports OSF during these uncertain times and we appreciate your consideration.”

Portland Women’s Expo

The Portland Women’s Expo has been postponed.

Event organizers are working with the Oregon Convention Center to find an alternative date. They are unable to issue refunds but will instead issue twice the value of your original purchase, meaning if you bought a single ticket they will now issue you two tickets to the event once it is rescheduled.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro

Boys & Girls Clubs in the Portland metro area will close starting March 16 and reopen April 1. All sports, rentals and events will also be suspended.

Winco Foods

In an effort to keep up with increased demands, Winco Foods announced Friday that it would be closing various locations between the hours of midnight to 5 a.m. so that shelves could be cleaned and restocked. The store is typically open 24-hours a day.

Portland Trail Blazers games

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Portland Timbers games

Major League Soccer announced the suspension of all games and events for the next 30 days, effectively immediately, Thursday morning. Portland Timbers officials released a statement supporting the suspension.

OSAA Athletics

KOIN 6 News has learned that the remainder of all OSAA Winter State Championships will be cancelled until further notice as of Thursday morning.

Per source: OSAA cancels all basketball championships until further notice.



More to come on @KOINNews, reporting w/@TravisTeichSpx — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) March 12, 2020

Oregon Zoo

Indoor areas of the Oregon Zoo and high-touch point areas are closed through April 8. Spring Break Day Camps and events scheduled through April 8, including keeper talks, are canceled. The zoo said all of its animals are doing well.

Oregon Coast Aquarium

“We otterly appreciate everyone’s patience in these trying times,” said the Oregon Coast Aquarium in a Facebook post on Friday that declared the closure of its facilities. The aquarium will be closed for two weeks, starting on Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Any events scheduled during this two-week period are also canceled. The Oregon Coast Aquarium referred its customers to their website for further updates.

OMSI

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — OMSI — will be closed from March 14 through March 31.

While the museum will remain closed to the public, administrative staff and customer service will still be accessible by email (info@omsi.ed) and phone (503.797.4000). For more information and public health resources, please visit www.omsi.edu/covid-19

Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum and Northwest Film Center will be closed March 14-31. All public programs, tours, field trips, films (including all films and programming for the remainder of the Portland International Film Festival at the Whitsell Auditorium and at partner venues), classes, events, and rental events have already been canceled until April 8. More information here.

Oregon Historical Society

The Oregon Historical Society will be closed from March 14 through March 30. OHS has canceled or postponed all public programs through April 12, 2020 as well as canceled school tours and suspended its traveling trunk program through April 17. Library services, including research inquiries and photo and film reproductions, will also be paused during this period.

Powell’s Books

Powell’s has canceled all author events, book clubs and other scheduled gatherings at all locations through the end of April.

Wonder Ballroom concerts

All shows at Wonder Ballroom in Portland have been postponed until April 8.

Oregon Humane Society

Starting Monday, March 16, pet adoptions at Oregon Humane Society will be done by appointment only by calling 503.285.7722. Tours, group volunteers, after-school clubs and school visits have been canceled or suspended through at least April 10. Only those adopting a pet, surrendering an animal, dropping off a pet for spay/neuter surgery or meeting with a trainer should visit the shelter.

PBOT revoked permits for these events:

St Agatha’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Event, March 14

Shamrock Run, March 15

NE St Patrick’s Day Parade, March 15

Jake’s Famous Crawfish St. Patrick’s Day, March 17

Paddy’s St Patrick’s Day, March 17

Punjabi Memorial, March 21

Baltimore Woods Native Plant Sale, March 28

First Thursday and River Pig Saloon, April 2

Bridge to Brews, April 5

Union Gospel Mission Easter Brunch, April 12

They will provide refunds for any fees that were already charged to the organizers.

Oregon schools

Portland Community College announced it would not be closing its campus but would be maintaining operations and exercising social distancing. PCC said some services may be impacted or modified. Click here for more details.

Central Catholic High School said they will move to digital learning on Friday until Monday, April 13.

Summit Learning Charter canceled all campus activities, saying all Virtual Instruction will still follow the normal schedule.

University of Oregon

On Wednesday, the University of Oregon announced all their classes will be taught remotely for 3 weeks beginning March 30 — the first day after their Spring Break ends.

Oregon State University

Oregon State University “will move to a higher level of response” beginning Saturday. Officials said campuses and OSU facilities will stay open, final exams for winter term will be done remotely when possible, and “maximum social distancing” will be used when remote teaching and testing isn’t possible.

Also, “non-essential OSU-sponsored travel” is suspended and all OSU employees will be encouraged to work remotely when “responsibilities and duties allow.”

Through at least April 30, OSU events of more than 50 people won’t be permitted if it’s not essential. Events with less than 50 people will use “maximum social distancing.”

University of Portland

Thursday, the University of Portland announced all in-person classes will transition to online instruction beginning March 18. To get ready, there will be no classes for UP students on Monday-Tuesday, March 16-17.

UP also canceled or postponed all events and meetings that attract large crowds, including all athletic activities for the remainder of the spring semester.

NCAA Tournament canceled

The Division 1 men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments — aka, March Madness — were canceled along with all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors made this decision over the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle to close public schools for at least 2 weeks

WA governor bans crowd of 250+ in Seattle metro

Governor Brown discussed the strategies and answer questions at a Thursday morning press conference in Portland. Watch the full press conference here.

So far, there have been 21 confirmed cases of the infection in Oregon, and more than 1,000 across the United States. The U.S. death toll rose to 38 on Wednesday, with the majority in Washington state at 31; however, none have been reported in Oregon.

Complete coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

KOIN 6 News will continue updating this story.