Oregon Convention Center vaccine clinic to close mid-June

Coronavirus

The site projects to close June 19

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A sign at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland touting its appointments for COVID vaccinations, February 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center expects to close by mid-June.

The site opened on January 20 and has administered nearly 465,000 vaccinations.

Demand for the vaccine is slowing, and doses remain readily available at pharmacies across the state. Last week, All4Oregon changed scheduling protocols to allow for walk-ins and self-scheduling.

All4Oregon

OCC will continue to offer first doses until May 27. In June, they will only offer second doses and project to close entirely by June 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories