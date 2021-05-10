Oregon Convention Center vaccine clinic to close mid-June

A sign at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland touting its appointments for COVID vaccinations, February 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center expects to close by mid-June.

The site opened on January 20 and has administered nearly 465,000 vaccinations.

Demand for the vaccine is slowing, and doses remain readily available at pharmacies across the state. Last week, All4Oregon changed scheduling protocols to allow for walk-ins and self-scheduling.

OCC will continue to offer first doses until May 27. In June, they will only offer second doses and project to close entirely by June 19.