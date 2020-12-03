21 new virus-related deaths, 1,151 new cases reported in Oregon

Multnomah and Marion counties each reported six resident deaths on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported another 21 new virus-related deaths in Oregon on Thursday, along with 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

Thursday’s numbers reported by the Oregon Health Authority raised the state’s death toll to 973 and brought the state’s total number of cases of 79,263.

The state also reported the daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 from the day before, with a total of 559 COVID-19 patients across Oregon; of those, there are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, four more than Wednesday.

Multnomah and Marion counties each reported six resident deaths on Thursday, while Lane reported three and Clackamas reported two. Washington, Linn, Jackson and Union counties all reported one resident death each.

Multnomah County led the state with the most reported cases, with 292, followed by Washington County, which reported 245. Marion County reported 113 cases, which was closely followed by Clackamas County’s 111 reported cases.

The number of cases reported in the following counties are: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Morrow (4), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), and Yamhill (21).