Oregon monitors coronavirus; Trump to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority continues to monitor 76 people in the state for coronavirus, but there are still no confirmed cases of it in Oregon.

OHA said they will post data on their website beginning March 3. Those being “monitored” don’t have symptoms but may have been exposed to it somehow. People “under investigation” are people with symptoms who were exposed somehow.

“We recognize people are very worried about COVID-19,” said Lillian Shirley, the director of the OHA Public Health Division, “particularly given that we don’t know everything we wish we could know about how it’s transmitted.”

KOIN: Complete coronavirus coverage

Trump to hold press conference Wednesday afternoon

President Trump will hold a 3 p.m. PT press conference about US efforts to contain the coronavirus. The press conference will include experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Andre Kalil, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, speaks in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. . (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

He pushed back Wednesday against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat, as lawmakers called for giving disease fighters much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

Meanwhile, two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Americans who had traveled on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, health officials said Wednesday. The new cases bring the U.S. tally to 59.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

There are still zero confirmed cases of the virus in San Francisco, but the mayor and Department of Public Health say this is the right step to take at this time.

Airline travel affected

The new virus is taking a broader toll on airline travel. Most airlines have already stopped flying to China, and now Delta Air Lines is sharply cutting back on flights between the U.S. and Seoul, South Korea, because of the outbreak.

Delta said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Minneapolis and Seoul beginning this weekend and lasting until at least April 30. The airline will also reduce the number of flights from Korea to Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.

Delta, United and American have already suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong for several more weeks.

Arrivals/Departures at PDX

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.