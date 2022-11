(STACKER/KOIN) — With the holiday gatherings on the horizon, many may now be wondering when Oregon will be facing another COVID-19 surge and what current infection rates are in the state.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. The United States as of Nov. 2 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 7.3% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 27, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon.

36. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,839 (5,969 total cases)

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (58 total deaths)

— 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (27,615 fully vaccinated)

35. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,370 (313 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (6 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (882 fully vaccinated)

34. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,895 (4,418 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (48 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (20,428 fully vaccinated)

33. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (86 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,069 (83,718 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (794 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (224,761 fully vaccinated)

32. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,141 (4,388 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (65 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (13,137 fully vaccinated)

31. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,303 (3,284 total cases)

— 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (37 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (6,674 fully vaccinated)

30. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,257 (9,250 total cases)

— 40.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (114 total deaths)

— 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (15,179 fully vaccinated)

29. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (7 new cases, -84% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,663 (7,483 total cases)

— 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (90 total deaths)

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (12,762 fully vaccinated)

28. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,514 (4,735 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (75 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (17,875 fully vaccinated)

27. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (35 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,091 (21,517 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (242 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (69,238 fully vaccinated)

26. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (18 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,522 (9,697 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (111 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (32,788 fully vaccinated)

25. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (18 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,509 (8,748 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (105 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (36,394 fully vaccinated)

24. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,029 (5,643 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (88 total deaths)

— 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (13,579 fully vaccinated)

23. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (160 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,981 (79,374 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (742 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (295,335 fully vaccinated)

22. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (64 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,314 (31,547 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (309 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (73,461 fully vaccinated)

21. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (39 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,656 (25,455 total cases)

— 51.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (245 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (44,570 fully vaccinated)

20. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (314 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,203 (115,522 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (716 total deaths)

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (470,691 fully vaccinated)

19. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (45 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,383 (19,268 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (154 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (55,762 fully vaccinated)

18. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (435 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,770 (160,704 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,394 total deaths)

— 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (662,673 fully vaccinated)

17. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (4 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,294 (1,870 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (41 total deaths)

— 169.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (3,471 fully vaccinated)

16. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (127 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,308 (51,497 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (594 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (131,385 fully vaccinated)

15. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (55 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,268 (20,721 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (86 total deaths)

— 55.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (71,326 fully vaccinated)

14. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,817 (3,679 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (61 total deaths)

— 83.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (11,492 fully vaccinated)

13. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (56 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,447 (19,638 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (380 total deaths)

— 110.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (44,754 fully vaccinated)

12. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (5 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,226 (2,176 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (25 total deaths)

— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (3,311 fully vaccinated)

11. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (287 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,421 (74,201 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (644 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (264,236 fully vaccinated)

10. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (52 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,033 (17,082 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (249 total deaths)

— 77.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (35,388 fully vaccinated)

9. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (22 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,800 (8,581 total cases)

— 61.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (101 total deaths)

— 99.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (16,036 fully vaccinated)

8. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (179 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,877 (59,064 total cases)

— 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (359 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (140,290 fully vaccinated)

7. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (108 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,279 (24,725 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (437 total deaths)

— 91.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (59,829 fully vaccinated)

6. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,727 (1,631 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (31 total deaths)

— 91.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (3,161 fully vaccinated)

5. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (8 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,018 (1,515 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (22 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (4,379 fully vaccinated)

4. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (84 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,249 (13,703 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (176 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (37,761 fully vaccinated)

3. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (36 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,069 (6,422 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (72 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (18,029 fully vaccinated)

2. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,067 (375 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (1,050 fully vaccinated)

1. Wheeler County, OR