Oregon counties move to reopen under Brown’s phased approach

Several counties feel like they're ready to reopen this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several counties in Oregon are making moves to reopen as they apply to enter Phase 1 one of Governor Kate Brown’s plan.

Governor Brown has said that rural counties with very few COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations can start applying to reopen their businesses by this Friday. According to the governor’s website, at least 20 counties have submitted theses applications — and that number is expected to grow.

There are several counties that feel like they’re ready to reopen this week, including Jefferson, Linn, Hood River, Tillamook and Sherman.

If counties like these pass Governor Brown’s prerequisites for preparedness, then their stand alone retail stores can reopen — as long as they can follow the new OSHA guidelines like continued social distancing and sanitation along with wearing masks.

This phase allows places like furniture stores and boutiques, as well as summer camp programs to reopen.

Once a county remains in Phase 1 for at least 21 days, they can potentially move onto Phase 2.

However, if a county shows an inability to meet contact tracing requirements and shows an increase in spread of COVID and hospitalizations over the span of a week, the Oregon Health Authority will reevaluate their status.

KOIN 6 News be following the applications closely and let you know which counties are able to reopen by the end of this week.