Oregon COVID-19 cases approach 3000 total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men with underlying medical conditions, who were 88 and 95 years old, are the latest casualties from COVID-19 in Oregon.

These deaths bring the state’s overall total to 115. Another 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus bring the cumulative total to 2916.

The latest confirmed cases were reported in 16 Oregon counties, with Multnomah and Marion combining for 42 of the 70 cases.

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates

The 88-year-old Multnomah County resident died May 2 at Adventist Medical Center, while the 95-year-old resident of Polk County died May 4 at Salem Hospital.