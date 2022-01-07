Oregon shatters records again with 10K+ COVID cases

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials on Friday reported yet another day of record-shattering COVID-19 cases amid the surge of the omicron variant.

On Friday, 10,451 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported by midnight, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s dashboard.

Thirty-three new deaths were also reported on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,761.

Friday’s numbers bring the seven-day rolling total to 34,976. For comparison, that’s more cases in just the last seven days than in the previous 31 days combined (Dec. 1-Dec. 31), according to a KOIN 6 News analysis of the data provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

The seven-day total is a 174% rise over the previous seven days (12,745 cases) and up 397% from the week before that (7,040 cases).

Since the start of October, Oregonians have only ever had one week that combined to have over 10,000 cases and that was last week (Dec. 26–Jan. 1: 14,033).

Hospitalizations are up again at 625. That’s up 35% since just Sunday. It’s up 42% from last week, which is based on last Thursday as no report came out last Friday due to New Year’s Eve.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (27), Benton (301), Clackamas (1,132), Clatsop (55), Columbia (66), Coos (127), Crook (35), Curry (23), Deschutes (940), Douglas (103), Gilliam (3), Grant (9), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (291), Jefferson (63), Josephine (96), Klamath (63), Lake (6), Lane (578), Lincoln (42), Linn (237), Malheur (40), Marion (1,286), Morrow (24), Multnomah (2,380), Polk (183), Sherman (2), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (170), Union (12), Wallowa (5), Wasco (26), Washington (1,891) and Yamhill (210).

On Friday, Oregon health officials sounded the alarm about the potential for widespread impacts on hospitals in the coming weeks amid the ongoing omicron surge, with officials forecasting the peak being weeks away.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown announced she would deploy 500 National Guard members to assist in hospitals across the state.

Locally, COVID-19 forced a Parkrose district elementary school and two Portland high schools to close amid “excessive” absences related to the virus. Portland Public Schools officials spoke about the issue on Friday.

“We’re observing that dramatic rise, we’re seeing the increase in reported absences of our students and our staff across our schools this week,” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said.