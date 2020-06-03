Oregon COVID-19 totals: 159 deaths, 4399 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men died from COVID-19 in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 159.
Both men, 60 and 68, had underlying medical conditions. One lived in Multnomah County, the other in Clackamas County.
Another 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 counties, but nearly half were recorded in Marion (18) and Multnomah (13) counties.
There have now been 4399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.