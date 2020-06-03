Live Now
Oregon COVID-19 totals: 159 deaths, 4399 cases

Coronavirus

2 more deaths reported Wednesday, 65 confirmed cases

An isolation area at a hospital (Nexstar)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men died from COVID-19 in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 159.

Both men, 60 and 68, had underlying medical conditions. One lived in Multnomah County, the other in Clackamas County.

Another 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 counties, but nearly half were recorded in Marion (18) and Multnomah (13) counties.

There have now been 4399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

