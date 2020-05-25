1  of  2
Oregon COVID-19 update: 19 new confirmed cases, zero new deaths

Coronavirus

Death toll in Oregon stands at 148

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zero new deaths were reported Monday in the Oregon Health Authority’s latest release of data on COVID-19, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 148.

Nineteen new cases and four new presumptive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Monday’s report. To date, Oregon has tallied 3,949 cases of COVID-19.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Josephine (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (1), Washington (5).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

