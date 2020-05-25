Oregon COVID-19 update: 19 new confirmed cases, zero new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zero new deaths were reported Monday in the Oregon Health Authority’s latest release of data on COVID-19, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 148.
Nineteen new cases and four new presumptive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Monday’s report. To date, Oregon has tallied 3,949 cases of COVID-19.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Josephine (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (1), Washington (5).
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.