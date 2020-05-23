Oregon COVID-19 update: 28 new cases, zero deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its 3,888 case of COIVD-19 Saturday after reporting 28 new cases statewide.

No new deaths were reported in Saturday’s data, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 147.

The new confirmed cases — and seven additional presumptive cases — reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (4), Umatilla (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).