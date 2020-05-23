Oregon COVID-19 update: 28 new cases, zero deaths

Coronavirus

State's death toll unchanged at 147

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its 3,888 case of COIVD-19 Saturday after reporting 28 new cases statewide.

No new deaths were reported in Saturday’s data, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 147.

The new confirmed cases — and seven additional presumptive cases — reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (4), Umatilla (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).

