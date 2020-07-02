Oregon COVID cases: 375 new cases in 21 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spike in confirmed/presumptive cases in Oregon continued Thursday when health officials reported 375 cases and one more death.

The 375 cases — the largest single-day tally since the pandemic began — raised the overall total in Oregon to 9,294. The death of a 73-year-old Klamath County woman brought the death total to 209.

COVID cases were reported in 21 Oregon counties, led by Umatilla with 88. Washington County had 67, Multnomah 64, Marion 32 and Clackamas 22.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state has had five weeks of case growth, with cases rising faster in central and eastern Oregon. In the last two weeks alone, COVID-19 cases have risen by 20%.

Thursday’s totals come a day after state health officials warned Oregon was on track to meet a worst-case scenario of more than 900 cases per day.

“Today, Oregon, you have a choice,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said during a press conference Wednesday. “A choice that only you can make. What happens next is up to you. It’s up to each of us.”

