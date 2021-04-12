Oregon COVID cases climb as J&J vaccine supply plummets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next week, all Oregonians 16 and older will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but as Johnson & Johnson supplies continue to dwindle, so will the chance of getting vaccinated this month.

Like other states, Oregon is seeing a significant drop in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. The company backed off its initial pledge to send out 24 million additional doses nationwide by the end of April after workers at a Baltimore manufacturing company had to trash a batch of vaccines after using the wrong ingredients to make them.

This news comes as Oregon continues to see a rise in virus cases and potentially more deaths in the next few weeks.

Some pharmacies in Oregon are still booking appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but those vaccine doses were already here.

Oregon has already received 61,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. This week, the state is only getting 7,300 doses and 2,000 doses next week.

Oregon is slated to get just over 100,000 total vaccine doses next week. This figure includes Moderna Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. But many in the state may have to wait until next mont to get vaccinated, Oregon health officials said.

“The other two major vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna are at full capacity of production we have received basically the same amount for the past 3-4 weeks,” said OHA Chief Financial Officer Dave Bade.

Oregon Health & Science University posts new appointment openings every day at 9 a.m. on their website. Thousands of appointments are expected to be available next week at the Portland Airport and Hillsboro Stadium.