Oregon COVID cases continue downward trend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the 4-day period ending February 21, Oregon recorded another 3400 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID, but three of those days had fewer than 1000 cases.

There were 1379 cases recorded on February 18, OHA said in a Tuesday report. The next 3 days saw case totals of 794, 494 and 733 cases.

The cases were recorded in these 33 counties:

Baker (15), Benton (89), Clackamas (287), Clatsop (27), Columbia (44), Coos (64), Crook (23), Curry (22), Deschutes (202), Douglas (110), Harney (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (283), Jefferson (7), Josephine (99), Klamath (58), Lake (10), Lane (360), Lincoln (37), Linn (177), Malheur (8), Marion (218), Morrow (3), Multnomah (513), Polk (73), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (54), Union (12), Wallowa (8), Wasco (17), Washington (420) and Yamhill (111).

The overall case count since the pandemic began in Oregon is now 689,325.

Another 29 people died, raising that cumulative total to 6485. Details about these latest deaths were not immediately available.

Hospitalizations and Vaccinations

There are 40 fewer people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19 than on Monday, officials said. Overall, 597 people are in the hospitals, with 109 in ICU. That means 12% of ICU beds are available for adults and 8% of non-ICU beds are open across the state.

The 7-day running average of vaccinations per day stands at 4628, OHA said. Overall, 2,857,866 residents in the state have completed a vaccine series, and a total of 3,153,345 have had at least one dose.