Oregon COVID cases, deaths jump up in Tuesday report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)) — Eight people ranging in age from 57 to 96 lost their lives to COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday. Another 299 confirmed/presumptive cases were also recorded in 24 counties.

Three of the deaths were residents of Malheur County, 2 from Multnomah and one each for Marion, Clackamas and Yamhill, officials said. All but one had underlying conditions and tests are still being done on that person.

Their deaths bring the overall total to 555 since the pandemic began. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 33, 291.

Once again, Multnomah, Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties recorded the most individual cases, in that order. The full list of counties in the Tuesday report includes:

Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (7), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (10), Lane (32), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (49), Morrow (4), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Wallowa (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Over the past week, Oregon has seen its daily case count set a record high, then ebbed much lower and rose again in this report.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins University — which has been tracking the global outbreak — said more than 1 million people have died in the 7 months since the pandemic began.