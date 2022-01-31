Oregon COVID cases dip; death toll hits 6100

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 3 days, another 13,443 new cases of COVID were recorded in Oregon along with the deaths of 15 more people.

The report released Monday by the Oregon Health Authority covers the period from January 28 thru January 30, 2022.

They also announced Oregon fell far short of its goal to get an additional 1 million state residents boosted by the end of January. Since the target goal was announced December 17, only 504,081 residents got their COVID booster.

But they also said CDC data shows Oregon is near the top in the entire country for vaccinations and boosters.

The latest hospitalization model shows a “sharply lower” trend than just a week ago. OHA officials said the projected peak of COVID-related hospitalizations will peak around 1200, down from 1500 to 1900.

Hospital beds remain hard to come by, though. Only 10% of adult ICU beds are open in the state, and only 7% of adult non-ICU beds are available.

Cases and deaths

The new cases dropped off dramatically over the 3 day period, OHA said. On January 28 there were 6802 new cases. The next day there were 4011 and Sunday showed just 2630.

The cases were recorded in these 32 Oregon counties:

Baker (41), Benton (286), Clackamas (1,070), Clatsop (97), Columbia (146), Coos (164), Crook (140), Curry (45), Deschutes (893), Douglas (216), Harney (19), Hood River (61), Jackson (817), Jefferson (208), Josephine (285), Klamath (369), Lake (7), Lane (1,353), Lincoln (127), Linn (611), Malheur (61), Marion (1,622), Morrow (30), Multnomah (1,807), Polk (302), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (281), Union (120), Wallowa (10), Wasco (81), Washington (1,741) and Yamhill (364).

Overall, there have been 638,876 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began. The latest deaths raised that total to 6100.

The latest deaths took people between the ages of 50 and 89.