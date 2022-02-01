Oregon COVID cases dip, hospitals still full

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitals continue to be near capacity throughout Oregon even as new cases of COVID-19 appear to be dipping.

As of Tuesday, only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are open in the state, while only 9% of adult ICU beds are available, OHA said in a release. There are currently 178 people in the ICU with COVID-19.

Another 5179 new cases were recorded in all but one of Oregon’s 36 counties:

Baker (12), Benton (169), Clackamas (375), Clatsop (30), Columbia (72), Coos (95), Crook (66), Curry (27), Deschutes (304), Douglas (201), Gilliam (8), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (36), Jackson (277), Jefferson (20), Josephine (100), Klamath (78), Lake (19), Lane (479), Lincoln (76), Linn (255), Malheur (115), Marion (544), Morrow (26), Multnomah (674), Polk (140), Sherman (1), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (119), Union (15), Wallowa (26), Wasco (79), Washington (467) and Yamhill (214).

These cases bring the overall total to 638,823.

OHA also recorded the deaths of another 24 people from COVID-related illnesses. Details on those who died was not immediately available. Since the pandemic began there have been 6124 deaths recorded.

The 7-day running average of vaccination doses per day stands at 9537, officials said. The state fell far short of its goal of getting another 1 million Oregon residents boosted by the end of January.