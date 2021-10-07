Oregon COVID cases drop 15% week-to-week

A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 vaccine record card at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

75.6% of new cases are among unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 59 people died from COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said Thursday, the same day they recorded 1453 new confirmed/presumptive cases in 33 counties.

Despite the high number of new cases and deaths, OHA officials recorded 9639 cases over the previous 7 days — a 15% drop from the previous week. That’s also a 41% drop since the peak of the delta variant surge.

For the first time since August 12, hospitalizations throughout Oregon dropped below 700. In the Thursday report, 699 people were hospitalized with COVID.

And vaccinations are on the rise. The rolling 7-day total of 11,692 vaccinations-per-day is the highest weekly total since late June. Vaccinations were going up the last few weeks, but that’s a higher jump since the mandates started to take effect.

Of the cases in the week ending October 2, a total of 75.6% were among the unvaccinated. Data shows unvaccinated people are about 4 times more likely to get COVID-19.

Only 4.5% of breakthrough cases — that is, a confirmed COVID case in someone who is vaccinated — have resulted in hospitalization and only 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81, officials said.

Full list of counties and cases for October 7, 2021:

Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (10), Columbia (26), Coos (34), Crook (29), Curry (3), Deschutes (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath (64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Linn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Polk (69), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134) and Yamhill (51).

