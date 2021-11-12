Oregon COVID cases hit 15-week low

A staffer at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon receives the COVID vaccine, December 28, 2020 (Oregon Dept of Veterans Affairs)

Lowest total number of cases in Oregon since end of July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15% drop in COVID cases was seen in a rolling 7-day average, which coincided with a 15-week low for new cases in Oregon.

The total number of cases in the weeklong period is 6089. That’s the lowest total of cases in the state since the end of July, the last time Oregon had less than 6000 cases in a week.

Additionally hospitalizations are down below 500, the first time Oregon has had fewer than 500 hospitalizations since August 7. There are 482 current hospitalizations throughout the state from COVID cases.

The 2-day report from the Oregon Health Authority (there was no report on Thursday due to Veterans Day) showed 1811 new cases in 33 counties. That brings the cumulative state total to 378,174.

Another 20 deaths raisied the state’s death toll to 4750 since the pandemic began.

Breakthrough cases

Friday’s OHA report showed 71% of the new COVID cases in the week ending November 6 were among the unvaccinated. But of all the nearly 40,000 total breakthrough cases in Oregon, only 4.4% of people have been hospitalized. Only 1.1% have died, and the average age of those who died was 80.

Unvaccinated people are 4 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

OHA said the 7-day running average of vaccination doses administered is now 15,980 doses per day.

Cases by counties and deaths

The 20 people whose deaths were recorded Friday ranged in age from 54 to 94 and lived in 10 counties. Thirteen of the people had underlying conditions, while the presence of underlying conditions is still being confirmed in the others.

The 33 counties with new cases are:

Baker (8), Benton (37), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (9), Columbia (26), Coos (11), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (156), Douglas (85), Gilliam (10), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (95), Jefferson (22), Josephine (37), Klamath (71), Lake (11), Lane (155), Lincoln (25), Linn (133), Malheur (2), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (274), Polk (31), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (4), Wasco (8), Washington (165) and Yamhill (68).

The next report from OHA will be on Monday.

Justin McWhirter is a KOIN 6 News producer who has tracked Oregon COVID cases for many months.