Oregon COVID cases hit record numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported a record 2,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The state total is 236,698.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,928. 670 Oregonians are hospitalized due to the virus, with 177 of them in ICU beds.

Across the state, 2,536,877 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,342,257 are fully vaccinated.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (21), Clackamas (198), Clatsop (35), Columbia (62), Coos (55), Crook (10), Curry (25), Deschutes (108), Douglas (137), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (416), Jefferson (20), Josephine (133), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (210), Lincoln (31), Linn (32), Malheur (5), Marion (148), Morrow (14), Multnomah (210), Polk (42), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (121), Union (22), Wallowa (7), Wasco (25), Washington (189) and Yamhill (48).

Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 associated death is a 47-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Asante Three River Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,921st COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,922nd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Aug. 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,923rd COVID-19 associated death is a 35-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,924th COVID-19 associated death is a 101-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,925th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,926th COVID-19 associated death is a 19-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,927th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,928th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.