Oregon COVID cases in 29 counties, hospitalizations down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The quick snapshot from the daily COVID report from the Oregon Health Authority shows administered vaccinations continue to grow at the same time hospitalizations are down. But the coronavirus remains widespread, with confirmed/presumptive cases recorded in 29 Oregon counties and a death toll that grew by 10.

Overall, 553 new cases brought the cumulative total since the pandemic began in Oregon to 154,554. The 10 deaths — in people ranging in age from 59 to 96 in 8 counties — brought the total to 2204.

Another 22,841 vaccinations were added to the registry. OHA said 881,206 first and second doses have been administered, while 1,170,595 doses of vaccine have been delivered.

Six fewer people were in the hospital in the Thursday report. Of the 156 people in the hospital, 38 are in ICU — a dip of 8 from the previous day.

The tri-county region accounted for 173 of the new cases. The complete list of counties and cases on Thursday is:

Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (46), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (10), Douglas (27), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (75), Jefferson (9), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (4), Marion (58), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (12), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (14).