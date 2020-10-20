Oregon COVID cases pass 40K mark, 6 new deaths added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its 40,136th case of the coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the state beyond the 40,000 infections milestone.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 346 new cases and six deaths in its latest report. A total of 633 Oregonians have died from the coronavirus to date.

All but one of Tuesday’s victims had underlying medical conditions:

-91-year-old Washington County woman

-84-year-old Josephine County man

-64-year-old Lane County woman (no underlying medical conditions)

-56-year-old Marion County man

-83-year-old Washington County man

-81-year-old Washington County man

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (9), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Klamath (4), Lane (42), Linn (13), Malheur (11), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (101), Polk (6), Umatilla (10), Wasco (2), Washington (44), and Yamhill (7).