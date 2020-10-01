Oregon COVID cases spike; Klamath County man, 44, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 44-year-old man in Klamath County died from coronavirus, and Multnomah County’s 71 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID led all of the 23 counties in Oregon in the Thursday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

There were 363 new cases in the latest report. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 33,862 cases since the pandemic began.

The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington (36) and Clackamas (25) counties accounted for 132 of the case.

Umatilla County recorded 47 cases. With another 37 cases in Marion County and 32 in Lane, those 6 counties accounted for well more than half of the cases recorded.

The other counties are: Baker (1), Benton (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (27), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Linn (16), Malheur (11), Morrow (2), Polk (3), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5) and Yamhill (10).

The death of the Klamath County man raised the toll to 560.

According to the CDC, there are more than 7.2 million cases of COVID confirmed in the US and more than 206,000 deaths. In the past week, nearly 300,000 cases have been recorded.