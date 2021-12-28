Oregon COVID cases spike, new cases in 35 counties

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On a day when the CDC said every one of the 50 states is in the red zone of high COVID transmission, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1900 new cases along with another 8 deaths.

The new cases, recorded in 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties, raised the cumulative case total to 416,020. The cases by county are:

Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (95), Crook (23), Curry (9), Deschutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk (73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).

The 8 deaths, recorded in people between the ages of 53-78, raised the overall toll to 5631. These 8 people lived in Josephine, Jackson, Deschutes, Clackamas, Marion, Linn and Klamath counties.

Hospital beds continue to be mostly filled around the state. OHA officials said there are more people hospitalized and in the ICU than Monday. Overall, only 9% of adult ICU beds are available, while only 8% of adult non-ICU beds are open.

Booster vaccination efforts continue

There are high-value vaccination clinics operating throughout Oregon although the winter weather is affecting some of the sites.

Gov. Kate Brown set a goal of February 1 to get 1 million more Oregonians a booster dose of a COVID vaccine. Officials said so far another 145,346 residents have gotten boosted.

The US on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection.

The numbers surpass the previous high of about 290,000 cases reported on Dec. 20. That nearly passed the previous daily record of 294,015 set last January, before vaccines were widely available.

Omicron is responsible for the majority of infections in the country and has sent the numbers skyrocketing, even in parts of the country that are highly vaccinated.